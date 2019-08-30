German retail sales decline by more than expected in July



FILE PHOTO - People walk next to Alexa shopping mall at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo FILE PHOTO - People walk next to Alexa shopping mall at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

August 30, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Shop sales in Germany fell by far more than expected in July, with customers handing over 2.2% less than in the previous month, the latest in a cluster of signs that Europe’s largest economy is losing steam.

While growth compared to the same period the year before was still solid at 4.4%, the month-on-month decline was far below the 1% fall analysts had expected.

Compared to the year before, internet and mail-order sales had enjoyed the biggest growth, surging 8.4% in real terms.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt)