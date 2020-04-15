German recession to continue until mid-year: ministry



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a deserted Potsdamer Platz, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a deserted Potsdamer Platz, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

April 15, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy entered a recession in March and the slowdown is expected to continue until the middle of the year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

“Collapsing global demand, interruption of supply chains, changes in consumer behaviour and uncertainty among investors are having massive impact on Germany,” the ministry said in its monthly report.

It said even if social distancing measures were eased, economic activity would continue to be very subdued and would only pick up gradually.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson)