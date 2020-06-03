German prisoner identified as suspect in Madeleine McCann case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

New developments have surfaced regarding the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. Officials in the U.K. released information about a new suspect in the case this week.

The 3-year-old vanished during a family vacation in Portugal back in 2007. She was taken from her bed while her parents dined with friends nearby.

Officials didn’t identify their suspect, but confirmed he’s a 43-year-old white man currently imprisoned in Germany.

“In this case, we’ve decided not to name him,” explained Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell. “I don’t want everybody to focus on the name rather than the intelligence and the information, the evidence I want to gather from the appeal.”

According to authorities, the suspect lived periodically in the area of her disappearance from 1995 to 2007.

They also released details regarding two vehicles the suspect had access to, as well as two cell phone numbers. One of these numbers had been used at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

“There may be people in the past who might be fearful of coming forward to the police. My message is: to anybody that has information, did he speak to you in confidence and tell you what happened that night? The message really is associated with the fact he is currently in prison and…this is a good time to come forward.” – Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, U.K. Metropolitan Police

Officials emphasized their recent announcement was the biggest development in the case since the day Madeleine went missing. They added they have no definitive evidence whether the young child is still alive.