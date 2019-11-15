German parliament enshrines climate protection in law



FILE PHOTO: A kite with the extinction symbol flies in the sky as Extinction Rebellion demonstrators block the Muhlendamm Bridge during the launch of a new wave of civil disobedience in Berlin, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Mang FILE PHOTO: A kite with the extinction symbol flies in the sky as Extinction Rebellion demonstrators block the Muhlendamm Bridge during the launch of a new wave of civil disobedience in Berlin, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Mang

November 15, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday voted to enshrine climate protection in law, setting specific targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from sectors like energy, transport and housing.

The aim is to ensure Germany, Europe’s largest economy, reaches its goal of cutting German greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 level by 2030.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Escritt)