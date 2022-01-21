German government forecasts 2022 inflation at 3.3%



FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wear mask and fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) in Cologne, Germany, 12, December, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wear mask and fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) in Cologne, Germany, 12, December, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government expects inflation to reach 3.3% on average this year, after skyrocketing to 3.1% in 2021, according to a draft of the annual economic report seen by Reuters.

The government is still forecasting core inflation, excluding increases in food and energy prices, to be at 2.5% in 2022, said the draft.

The cabinet is expected to adopt the draft on Wednesday.

(The story corrects inflation rate in headline to 3.3%, not 3.1%)

