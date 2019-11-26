German foreign minister says NATO is alive



FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday NATO was alive and stressed it was important not to have a decoupling of security interests after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the security alliance was suffering “brain death”.

“One can justifiably say that NATO is alive,” Maas said, adding that NATO remained crucial for security in the future and needed to further developed.

