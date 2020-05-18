German engineering exports to see double-digit decline in second quarter: VDMA



General view at the container terminal Eurokai in the port in Hamburg, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer General view at the container terminal Eurokai in the port in Hamburg, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) – German engineering association VDMA on Monday said it expected exports to fall by a double-digit figure in the second quarter as the coronavirus take its toll on the sector.

It said engineering exports fell by 6.6% to 41.9 billion euros ($45.27 billion) in the first three months of 2020 compared to the previous year.

($1 = 0.9256 euros)

