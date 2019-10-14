German economy stuck in weak phase, crisis unlikely: economy ministry



FILE PHOTO: The financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – There is no end in sight for the weak phase weighing on the German economy, the economy ministry said on Monday, adding that a pronounced recession was unlikely.

The ministry said in its monthly report that growth in services and construction was largely compensating for a recession in the export-dependent manufacturing sector.

“The German economy remains in stagnation,” the ministry said. “Economy activity is stuck at the existing level.”

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Riham Alkoussa; Editing by Thomas Seythal)