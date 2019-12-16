German economy stagnating despite signs of end to industrial downturn: ministry



BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy is more or less stagnating, the economy ministry said on Monday, adding there are initial signs that an industrial recession could be coming to an end as orders stabilize.

The ministry also said in its monthly report that indicators at the start of the fourth quarter pointed to subdued private consumption even though disposable incomes continued to rise.

