German economy stagnates in fourth-quarter on weaker consumption



FILE PHOTO: People carry their shopping bags in downtown Hamburg, Germany, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People carry their shopping bags in downtown Hamburg, Germany, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

February 14, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter as both private consumption and state spending lost momentum, preliminary data showed on Friday.

On the year, gross domestic product in Europe’s largest economy expanded by 0.4% from October through December after a 0.6% expansion in the previous three months, seasonally adjusted figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% expansion quarter-on-quarter and a 0.4% expansion year-on-year in seasonally adjusted terms.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)