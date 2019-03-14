German economy likely grew moderately in first-quarter: Economy Ministry



BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy had a subdued start to 2019 and probably grew moderately in the first quarter, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, warning that the industrial sector was likely to remain weak due to sluggish demand from abroad.

“The economy has got into turbulent waters due to higher risks and uncertainties in the external environment,” the ministry said in its monthly report.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)