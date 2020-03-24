German coronavirus cases rise by 4,764 cases to 27,436: Robert Koch Institute



A woman walks past love locks on the Eiserner Steg bridge during a partial lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 24, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.

It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing was Scot W. Stevenson)