German coronavirus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662



People wait in a queue at the weekly market in Berlin, Germany, March 21, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse People wait in a queue at the weekly market in Berlin, Germany, March 21, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

March 21, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.

It said a total of 47 people had died after testing positive, an increase of 16 from a tally of 31 published on Friday.

