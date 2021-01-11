German chancellor calls Trump Twitter ban “problematic”

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:38 AM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called President Trump’s Twitter ban “problematic,” while raising ethical questions behind the decision.

In a recent press release, a spokesperson for Merkel said the chancellor holds the social media giants to a “great responsibility for political communication” and condemns their decision to bar President Trump from posting on his accounts.

Her sentiments follow Twitter’s’ decision to ban the President from the site on Friday, while pointing to recent tweets they said incited violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol.

“The basic right to freedom of opinion is a basic right of elementary significance and it is possible to interfere with this basic right,” stated Merkel spokesperson Steffen Seibert. “But based on the law and based on what the law defines, not based on the resolution of social media platforms and from that point of view. The chancellor sees the permanent suspension of the U.S. President’s account as problematic.”

Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, came out and said that she found banning President Trump from Twitter “problematic”. Merkel is certainly not a friend of Trump. Why is it that the rest of the world can see what liberals in America can’t? A terrible precedent was set. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 11, 2021

Merkel said the rights to the freedom of speech on these platforms should be defined by the legislators of the state rather than the management of the platforms themselves.