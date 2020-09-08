German business group: It’s hardly possible to legally stop Nord Stream 2



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia February 26, 2020. Picture taken February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

September 8, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – It is almost impossible to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany from a legal perspective, the head of the German Eastern Business Association told Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday.

Asked if the project could be stopped, Michael Harms said: “Legally, I think that is hardly possible. All permits have been granted, the contracts are watertight – not only in Germany, but also in five countries plus under European regulations.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not rule out imposing sanctions on the pipeline in response to the suspected poisoning of a Kremlin critic with a Soviet-style nerve agent, her chief spokesman said on Monday.

(Reporting by Michelle Adair; Editing by Scot W. Stevenson)