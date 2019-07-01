German armed forces helicopter has crashed in northern Germany: police



German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen visits the site where German armed forces helicopter crashed in Dehmke near Hanover, Germany, July 1, 2019 REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen visits the site where German armed forces helicopter crashed in Dehmke near Hanover, Germany, July 1, 2019 REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

July 1, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German armed forces helicopter crashed in northern Germany on Monday, a police spokesman said, but he could not confirm a report that one person was killed in the incident.

Bild newspaper had said that at least one person was killed in the crash. Germany’s armed forces had no immediate comment.

The incident comes a week after one pilot was killed when two unarmed German Eurofighter jets collided over northeastern Germany.

