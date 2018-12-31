Georgia’s first female president sworn in

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT — Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

The first female president of Georgia has officially been sworn into office. President Salome Zurabishvili formally assumed the role on Sunday.

In her inauguration speech, she vowed to protect the country’s territory and independence. She also said she would work to promote Georgia’s integration process into both NATO and the EU.

“As a Georgian President, I announce in front of God and the people to defend Georgia’s Constitution, to defend the country’s independence, sovereignty and unity and that I will fulfill my duty faithfully,” stated President Zurabishvili. “In accordance to the constitutional rights, I take the responsibility to be the president of everyone, the president of all citizens of Georgia.”

Her inauguration came as many in the country claimed her election was tainted. Authorities blocked access to the venue Sunday after opposition activists clashed with police.

According to reports, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is accusing the government of being overly-involved in her election campaign.