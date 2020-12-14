Georgia’s 16 electors vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president

December 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Georgia’s 16 electors voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, confirming the president-elect’s victory in the Southern state in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

President Donald Trump and his allies had sought to block Monday’s electoral vote in Georgia and three other battleground states where he lost the election, but the U.S. Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit from Texas on Friday.

