George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family for $100M in damages from trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:43 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

George Zimmerman is filing a lawsuit against those who tried to lock him away for the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012, claiming he suffered emotional, financial, and physical damage from the case. On Wednesday, Zimmerman filed a $100 million lawsuit against Martin’s family, the prosecution and the lawyer’s book publisher, alleging there was a conspiracy to frame him.

Seven years ago, Zimmerman fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin following a violent altercation. At the time, Zimmerman was working as a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Florida.

The former defendant was found not guilty of murder after a long and tense trial. The jury determined he shot Martin in self-defense.

Zimmerman’s lawsuit states that after the defense won the case back in 2012, the prosecution was desperate to implicate Zimmerman for murder. He alleged that they abused the civil process and falsified evidence to get a conviction.

Most notably, the lawsuit claimed the prosecution allowed key witness Rachel Jeantel to give false testimony that she spoke with Martin on the phone right before his death.

“You got to understand what I’m trying to tell you: I’m the last person,” Jeantel said under oath. “You don’t know how I felt.”

Zimmerman’s lawyers said Jeantel was impersonating her half-sister, who they believe actually made the phone call.

“It’s intriguing to me as a lawyer and it would be disgusting to me as a lawyer if it were true, but the ‘if it were true’ is huge,” said Zimmerman’s lawyer, Mark O’Mara. “As to Miss Jeantel, the way she came to us as a state witness was sort of unique, almost bizarre.”

Martin’s family has responded to Zimmerman’s lawsuit. In a statement, they said his claims are unfounded and that they feel victimized.

“I have every confidence that this unfounded and reckless lawsuit will be revealed for what it is: another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others,” read the statement.