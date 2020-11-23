George Soros-linked election software company lies about ties with Dominion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:21 AM PT – Monday, November 23, 2020

A manufacturer of electronic voting systems tied to billionaire George Soros has reportedly been caught lying about its connection to Dominion Voting Systems.

According to a Sunday report, foreign-owned Smartmatic licensed voting technology from the controversial company. Smartmatic once owned Sequoia Voting Systems, but divested from its U.S. holdings following a 2007 court ruling with Dominion purchasing the company in 2010.

While Smartmatic has denied any continued ties, a recently resurfaced 2015 interview with chairman Mark Malloch Brown shows this was far from the truth. Smartmatic continued to license Dominion technology. Brown has sat on the boards of several Soros’ organizations.

“The fact is, yes, a part of our technology is licensed from Dominion, but you tell me a large technology company which isn’t using in part licenses from other companies,”stated the chairman. “And we have a license for the international use of that particular piece of the technology that we employ.”

It’s unclear whether Smartmatic maintains any financial interests in Sequoia’s U.S. holdings.