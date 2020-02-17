General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant



February 17, 2020

(Reuters) – General Motors Co <GM.N> is retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.

It also said that China’s Great Wall Motor Co Ltd <601633.SS> had agreed to buy GM’s Thailand manufacturing plant.

The company expects to incur net cash charges of about $300 million in connection with the changes, and total cash and non-cash charges of $1.1 billion.

