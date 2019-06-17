GE to cut another 450 Swiss jobs amid energy downturn



The logo of General Electric is seen at a gate of the company's plant in Birr, Switzerland June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann The logo of General Electric is seen at a gate of the company's plant in Birr, Switzerland June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 17, 2019

ZURICH (Reuters) – General Electric plans to cut around 450 jobs at two Swiss sites to help address “challenges on the global energy markets”, the U.S. industrial conglomerate said on Monday.

The envisaged reductions at the Birr and Baden facilities — which will remain open — are separate from the 1,200 Swiss job cuts GE announced last year at its troubled power generation business, a spokesman said.

The company has a workforce of 3,050 in Switzerland now.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Silke Koltrowitz)