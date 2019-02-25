GE sells biopharma drug business to Danaher for $21.4 billion



FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

(Reuters) – General Electric Co said on Monday it would sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corp for $21.4 billion, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate sheds non-core businesses to focus on its industrial unit.

Danaher develops technology for the dental, life sciences, diagnostics and environmental industries.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)