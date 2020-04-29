GE revenue falls 7.6% as coronavirus crisis takes toll



FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) – General Electric Co <GE.N> reported a 7.6% drop in first-quarter revenue, hurt by weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fell short of its own free cash flow targets for the quarter.

Free cash flow from industrial operations was negative $2.2 billion in the first quarter, below analysts’ estimates of negative $2.02 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)