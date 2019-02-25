GD, Raytheon secure $502 million contract to operate missile test site



(Reuters) – A joint venture of U.S. aerospace and defense companies General Dynamics Corp and Raytheon Co has won a $502 million contract to operate the U.S. Army’s Ronald Reagan ballistic missile defense test site in the Pacific Ocean, the firms said on Monday.

Under the 10-year contract, the joint venture, RGNext, will oversee the launches of space vehicles and ballistic missiles, as well as missile defense tests conducted from islands in the 750,000-square-miles Pacific Ocean range.

RGNext will maintain the range’s launch and safety systems, including radar, telemetry and optical sensors located on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The company will also operate the Range Operations Center and Space Operations Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

