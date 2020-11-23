GCC countries surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases – Reuters tally



FILE PHOTO: A first responder wearing a protective suit arrives to take a patient, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Al Quoz industrial district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike FILE PHOTO: A first responder wearing a protective suit arrives to take a patient, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Al Quoz industrial district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

November 23, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than 1 million cases of infection with COVID-19 so far, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.

The tally in the energy producing region on Monday stood at 1,000,845 infections, with 9,160 deaths.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)