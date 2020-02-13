Gazprom to resume China gas route talks once virus quarantine lifted



FILE PHOTO: A Gazprom-branded helmet pictured at the construction site of Amur gas processing plant, part of Gazprom's Power of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Gazprom-branded helmet pictured at the construction site of Amur gas processing plant, part of Gazprom's Power of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

February 13, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Gazprom <GZPR.MM> said on Thursday it will continue talks on new China natural gas routes once the coronavirus quarantine is lifted.

Gazprom also said it will sign new long-term deals with European customers soon involving contract renewals representing tens of billions of cubic metres of gas per year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)