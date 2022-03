FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 31, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian energy giant Gazprom is looking at options for halting gas supplies to “unfriendly” countries and evaluating possible consequences, Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

