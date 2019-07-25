Gazprom gets bids worth $3.15 billion for sale of own shares



July 25, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Gazprom <GAZP.MM>, the world’s biggest conventional gas producer, said on Thursday it had received bids worth 198.89 billion roubles ($3.15 billion) for 3% of its own shares that it is selling into the market.

Gazprom is selling a 3% stake as it is taking advantage of the company’s stock price being near its highest level in more than a decade. The stake is worth $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Jane Merriman)