Gazprom appoints Menshikov as gas production boss: RBC Daily



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas group Gazprom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

March 4, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Gazprom has picked Sergei Menshikov, head of a Gazprom unit on the Yamal Peninsula, as head of production, the RBC Daily newspaper reported on Monday citing two sources.

Last week Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, said that gas production boss Vsevolod Cherepanov would be changing roles at the company.

Menshikov has headed a Gazprom unit on the Yamal Peninsula, Gazprom Dobycha Nadym, since 2008, overseeing the launch of one of Gazprom’s biggest gas fields, Bovanenkovskoye, with production of 115 billion cubic meters per year.

Gazprom last week also announced that longstanding executives Alexander Medvedev and Valery Golubev would be leaving the company.

Gazprom declined to comment.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)