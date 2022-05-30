Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:48 PM PT – Monday, May 30, 2022

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Newsom was diagnosed a day after he met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden. Arden tested positive for COVID in May. The governor’s office said her delegation has been notified.

This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid. I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely. Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022

His office released a statement on Saturday, after Newsom exhibited mild symptoms. They stated that he received Pfizer’s Paxlovoid pill. It is not known how he contracted the virus, after he obtained his second booster shot.

“The governor received a prescription for the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19,” they said.” “He will begin his 5 day regimen immediately.”

Last September, 2 of Newsom’s 4 children tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor, his wife and their 2 other children tested negative for the virus at the time.

Other public officials recently tested positive for the virus, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Wednesday and Vice President Kamala Harris in April.

The governor will be working remotely until June 2 and until he tests negative.

