Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus

January 20, 2020

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the seven-times Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon opener last year.

The 15-year-old American sensation, 24 years Williams’ junior, eased to a 7-6(5) 6-3 win in the clash of generations at Margaret Court Arena, Gauff’s first main draw appearance as a direct qualifier at a Grand Slam.

After sealing the first set tiebreak when Williams struck an overhead smash into the net, Gauff broke her compatriot twice in the second before serving out the match to love.

Gauff will face Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who earlier beat Barbora Strycova 6-2 7-6(5), for a place in the third round.

