Gas explosion collapses three-story building in Polish ski resort



Firefighters work at the site of a building, levelled by a gas explosion, in the ski resort town of Szczyrk, Poland December 4, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. Radio Bielsko via REUTERS Firefighters work at the site of a building, levelled by a gas explosion, in the ski resort town of Szczyrk, Poland December 4, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. Radio Bielsko via REUTERS

December 5, 2019

(Reuters) – A three-story building in the Polish ski resort of Szczyrk in southern Poland collapsed on Wednesday following a gas explosion, a local police spokesman said.

Police said it was not clear yet whether anyone had been buried under the rubble. Eight people lived in the building.

Polish radion station RMF24 reported that 12 fire brigades were taking part in the rescue.

(Reporting: Alicja Ptak; editing by)