Garnett on Wolves owner: ‘I don’t do business with snakes’



FILE PHOTO: Dec 17, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kevin Garnett attends the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

April 8, 2020

Kevin Garnett still carries hard feelings toward Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor after an acrimonious split in 2016.

Garnett, who was recently selected to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame, wasn’t shy about sharing some of those feelings during a recent interview with The Athletic.

According to the 15-time All-Star, Taylor worked out an arrangement with former coach Flip Saunders for Garnett to join the team’s front office and/or ownership group after he retired.

Saunders died of lymphoma in 2015, and Garnett said Taylor backed out of the deal.

“At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him,” Garnett said. “I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes.

“I don’t do business with snake (expletive). I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like.”

Although Garnett spent parts of 14 seasons with the Timberwolves (1995-2007, 2014-16), he said he is “not entertaining” the idea of the club retiring his No. 21 jersey.

“First of all, it’s not genuine. Two, (Taylor’s) getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there,” Garnett said. “Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip.

“For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight-up person, straight-up businessman, and when Flip died, everything went with him.”

The Boston Celtics are retiring the No. 5 jersey that Garnett wore for six seasons with the team. He helped the club win the NBA title in 2007-08.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in a 21-year career with the Timberwolves, Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

