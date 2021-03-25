Trending

GAO advances probe into Biden over border funds freeze

Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Joe Biden is under a federal probe over his order to cut off funding for the southern border wall. On Thursday, the Government Accountability Office said it’s investigating Biden for freezing border wall funds, because that money had already been appropriated by Congress.

Officials suspect Biden’s actions are unconstitutional because they challenge Congress’s power of the purse.

Back in January, Biden signed an executive order to withhold $1.4 billion allocated for wall construction. The GAO opened the probe after 40 Republican senators challenged Biden’s decision.

“When he first got to office on the first day, immediately rescinded, revoked the emergency declaration with respect to the border, and since that time, things have deteriorated quickly. They’ve relaxed enforcement, they have quit building the border wall,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) stated. “When the previous administration was in office, they kept stability at the border, there was order, there was discipline.”

The inquiry gained support from another four senators and 60 congressmen, who requested legal opinion from the GAO to revoke Biden’s illicit actions in court.

