Ganna lifts Ineos-Grenadiers’ spirits with Giro stage five win

October 7, 2020

CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO, Italy (Reuters) – Italian Filippo Ganna gave his Ineos-Grenadiers team something to cheer about on the Giro d’Italia when he claimed the fifth stage, a 225-km trek from Mileto on Wednesday.

The time trial world champion rode away from a group of three breakaway riders in the category-one ascent to Montescuro to win his second stage of this year’s edition after taking the opening time trial.

The 24-year-old, whose previous six wins all came in time trials, crossed the line 34 seconds ahead of a group of overall contenders, according to provisional timings.

His team mate came to congratulate him one day after their team leader and pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon following a crash in the neutral zone in the third stage.

Austrian Patrick Konrad came second, and Portugal’s Joao Almeida took third place to retain the overall leader’s Maglia Rosa.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)