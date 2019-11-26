Gandhi statue unveiled in Manchester, U.K.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:41 AM PT — Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The city of Manchester paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by honoring him with the unveiling of a new statue. Events in the British city Monday marked the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

Dozens of people were there to witness the unveiling, including both political and religious leaders. The bronze figure stands at nine feet tall and is meant to celebrate the city’s “multi-cultural and multi-faith” society.

The unveiling of a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside @ManCathedral to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth and as a symbol of world peace and harmony.

May it become a selfie point for selflessness in #Manchester!#MahatmaGandhiinManchester pic.twitter.com/BRQ6MzSUhw — Diocese of Manchester (@DioManchester) November 25, 2019

“This is the epitome of a peace, love and care, you know, Mahatma Gandhi stood for exactly those three,” stated one unnamed attendee. “When we’ve got such a breakdown, a loss of values, currently in society whether it’s peace of mind or whether it’s peace for the world, you know, to be here and be part of this is historic.”

The massive sculpture is also said to commemorate Gandhi’s visit there back in 1931. The city of Manchester is now the sixth in the country to feature a Gandhi statue.

WATCH: A statue of Gandhi has been unveiled in Manchester in front of a large crowd. pic.twitter.com/bODxAPUdmz — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) November 25, 2019

