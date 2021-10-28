Game delays force French game maker Ubisoft to cut annual guidance



FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

October 28, 2021

(Reuters) – French video game group Ubisoft cut its full-year forecasts on Thursday, held back by game delays.

The maker of the blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” franchise now expects net bookings for its 2021-22 fiscal year to be flat to slightly down year-on-year.

It however confirmed its non-IFRS operating income target of between 420 million euros and 500 million euros ($490.98 million-$584.50 million).

For the year ending March 2022, Ubisoft had previously guided for single-digit net bookings growth.

($1 = 0.8554 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)