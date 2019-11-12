GAM appoints former BlackRock executive as Chief Operating Officer



FILE PHOTO: The logo of GAM investment management company is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The logo of GAM investment management company is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) – GAM Investments <GAMH.S> has appointed former BlackRock <BLK.N> executive Steve Rafferty as its new chief operating officer, the Swiss asset manager said on Tuesday.

Rafferty spent 16 years BlackRock, most recently as global COO for the fixed income division, where he was responsible for the operating integrity of the $2 trillion fixed income business, GAM said.

His appointment is effective Nov. 4.

(Reporting by John Revill)