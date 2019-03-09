Galaxy to face FC Dallas without Ibrahimovic



Mar 2, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Fire at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports Mar 2, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Fire at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

March 9, 2019

The Los Angeles Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play Saturday afternoon at FC Dallas after the striker did not travel in advance of the second regular-season MLS game for both teams.

Ibrahimovic, who scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of last Saturday’s season-opening victory over the Chicago Fire, has been bothered by a sore Achilles.

The Galaxy also will be without Romain Alessandrini, who came away with a hamstring injury in the game against the Fire. The Galaxy are expected to have new arrival Joe Corona on hand after he was added March 6 from Tijuana of Liga MX.

Ibrahimovic, who is in his second season with the Galaxy, scored 22 goals last season, second most in MLS.

–Field Level Media