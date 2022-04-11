Ga. shooting range robbery results in 3 deaths

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:26 AM PT – Monday, April 11, 2022

Authorities are asking the public for information regarding a triple homicide and robbery in Grantville, Georgia. Grantville Police are looking for the gunmen responsible for killing the owner of Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range, 75-year-old Tommy Hawk, along with is wife Evylyn and 19-year-old grandson on Friday.

“It’s really hard because, you know, we don’t have stuff like here in Grantville like that,” said Chief Steve Whitlock, Grantville Police Department. “I mean, this is a nice, quiet little town.”

Police believe the shooting occurred during a robbery after the range had closed, also adding the suspects got away with about 40 guns and surveillance footage. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have both joined the search.

TRAGIC: Tommy & Evelyn Hawk, along with their 19-yr-old grandson Luke, were shot & killed during a robbery at their gun shop & range in Grantville. A former @ATFAtlanta special agent in charge believes the shooters may have known the Hawks or been to the store before @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/rhwXtvyEiB — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 10, 2022

Located about 50-miles south of Atlanta, the Hawks operated their business in Coweta County for nearly 30-years. Members of the tight-knit community have been left shaken as they cant seem to wrap their heads around why or how this could happen to a family loved by so many. Authorities confirmed Hawks son, Richard Hawk, is the Coweta County coroner.

(1/2) The GBI, ATF, & Grantville P.D. are seeking info. about a robbery & triple homicide in Grantville. Anyone who visited the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range or saw anything along Bohannon Road on Friday, April 8th is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/AsSR9mq466 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, as multiple law enforcement agencies are working together on this investigation, the ATF is offering a $15,000 for further information leading to an arrest.