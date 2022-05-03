Ga. grand jury begins anti-Trump ‘election probe,’ focuses on ‘attempts to disrupt’ process in 2020

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:41 AM PT – Tuesday, May 3, 2022

A grand jury is selected in Fulton County, Georgia to investigate accusations of disrupting the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his aides.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are here today to select a grand jury that will investigate whether there were unlawful attempts to disrupt the administration of the 2020 elections here in Georgia,” stated Judge Robert McBurney, Fulton County Superior Court.

The probe focuses on the phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump called to prevent election fraud in Georgia. Raffensperger has since admitted illegal ballot harvesting took place in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claimed the probe seeks to establish the truth.

“We’re going to try to make it as short of a day as possible,” said Willis. “We’ll try to ask questions that are not too intrusive while getting a grand juror that can seek the truth, so thank you for your service and being here today.”

The grand jury gathered just ahead of the films “2,000 Mules” release. In that film, political analyst Dinesh D’Souza said he details “paid ballot traffickers stuffing the ballot boxes” in Georgia in violation of election law.