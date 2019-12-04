GA. Governor taps businesswoman to take over for retiring Sen. Isakson

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has snubbed the president’s pick to fill the seat of outgoing Sen. Johnny Isakson. On Wednesday, the governor officially tapped businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to take over the position.

President Trump has voiced concern over Loeffler’s inexperience and previously floated Congressman Doug Collins as a better replacement for Isakson.

Great job by @RepDougCollins of Georgia over the weekend in representing the Republican Party, and myself, against the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Other top Republicans, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, have stood by Kemp’s appointment. During an announcement ceremony, the governor urged conservatives to “unite over a shared vision for our future.”

“We took an unconventional approach to picking Sen. Isakson’s replacement,” said Governor Kemp. “Today, I’m proud to announce that conservative businesswoman and political outsider Kelly Loeffler will be Georgia’s next U.S. Senator.”

Congressman Matt Gaetz said Kemp may have set himself up for a primary challenge in 2022 by rejecting the president’s wishes. Analysts have suggested the move reflects Kemp’s desire to strengthen support for Republican candidates among female voters.

Loeffler has since thanked the governor and Georgia residents for their support. She urged constituents, “Together, we will Keep America Great!”