Ga. Gov. Kemp signs constitutional carry bill amid primary

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) made good on his promise to pass constitutional carry legislation nearly three and a half years later. On Tuesday in Douglassville, the owner of Gable Sporting Goods, Rome Smith, kicked off the signing ceremony. He stated, “What this bill’s gonna do is it’s gonna make Georgia a safer place.”

This bill will allow law abiding citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in areas where firearms are permitted starting next year. Sen. Jason Annavitarte (R-Ga.) weighed in, saying the goal of this law is to empower law abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families while disempowering criminals.

Governor Kemp signed the bill long after he pledged to make constitutional carry his top priority while in office during an interview with local media back in February 2019.

“SB 319 makes sure that law abiding Georgians, law abiding Georgians including our daughters and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government,” he stated. “The Constitution of the United States gives us that right, not the government.”

While many conservatives support constitutional carry, some Georgians like Kemp’s Trump-endorsed GOP competitor David Perdue didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jab at him.

I’m proud to have President Trump’s Complete & Total Endorsement. Georgians are tired of do-nothing, weak-kneed politicians. As Governor, I’ll be a fighter, who never caves to the woke left. Conservatives know they can count on me to secure our elections, stop Stacey & save GA! pic.twitter.com/bqN6KrocC8 — David Perdue (@DavidPerdueGA) February 1, 2022

During a recent interview, Perdue noted constitutional carry was going “nowhere” until he got in the race while arguing a lot of Kemp’s accomplishments only happened after he announced his candidacy. Meanwhile, Kemp and Perdue are set to face off in the Republican primary on May 24.

