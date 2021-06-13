G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics



U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesture as they pose for a family photo with G-7 leaders; European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

June 13, 2021

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – The Group of Seven wealthy nations said they supported the holding of the Tokyo Olympics this year, a communique issued on Sunday after a leaders’ summit in Cornwall.

“We reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19,” the communique said.

(Reporting by William James)