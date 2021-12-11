G7 agrees on need for return to talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine crisis – German minister



British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers at the Museum of Liverpool, in Liverpool, Britain, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers at the Museum of Liverpool, in Liverpool, Britain, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

December 11, 2021

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday the G7 agreed that to resolve the crisis over a Russian troop build up on the Ukrainian border, parties needed to return to the negotiating table.

“We need to take every action to return to dialogue,” Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool. She referred to opportunities like the Normandy Format, which involves Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, writing by William James)