G20 leaders sidestep trade protectionism in communique



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

June 29, 2019

OSAKA (Reuters) – Group of 20 leaders stopped short of denouncing protectionism, instead calling for the need to realize a “free, fair, non-discriminatory” trade environment in a communique issued after their two-day meeting in Osaka, western Japan, on Saturday.

The communique also warned that global economic growth remains low and risks were tilted to the downside, as trade and geopolitical tensions have “intensified.”

“We strive to realise a free, fair, nondiscriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open,” the communique said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)