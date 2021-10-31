G20 leaders have reached deal on climate language in final communique – source



The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they attend the G20 Summit at the La Nuvola conference centre in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) – The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the final communique which will be released at the end of their two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources said earlier on Sunday.

