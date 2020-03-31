G20 financial chiefs to discuss steps on virus Tuesday: Japan finance minister



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

March 31, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss ways on Tuesday to proceed with concrete steps to respond to the coronavirus, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday night Japan time to discuss the issue, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)