G20 finance leaders’ communique to say trade tensions have ‘intensified’: source



Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso poses with delegation members for a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, in Fukuoka, Japan, June 8, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso poses with delegation members for a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, in Fukuoka, Japan, June 8, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS

June 9, 2019

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) – The Group of 20 finance leaders will say in their communique to be released on Sunday that “most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified,” a G20 source said.

The revised draft of the communique will also say the G20 leaders “will continue to address these risks and stand ready to take further action,” the source told Reuters.

